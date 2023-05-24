Convair Sea Dart: The Seaplane Jet Fighter That Rode On A Pair Of Hydro-Skis

There are plane prototypes, and then there's the Convair Sea Dart, which at its heart, was basically just a jet fighter sitting on top of a pair of water skis.

Since oceans cover over 70% of the Earth's surface, the Navy of the 1950s devised a stratagem referred to as a "Mobile Base Concept." It was an idea wherein it could house and deploy water-based fighter planes anywhere in the world, thereby giving them a fast-response tactical advantage should a conflict arise.

In 1948 the Navy sent out a request for proposal (RFP) to build a single-seat supersonic fighter that could take off out of the water like conventional prop-based seaplanes had been doing for years. In 1951 it awarded the contract to San Diego-based Convair, whose design team had also built the Air Force's delta-winged XF-92A and F-102 Delta Dagger interceptor. The Navy initially wanted two test planes rigged with a pair of retractable hydro-skis, which had the same lifting properties as water skis used by people.

Two years later, in April 1953, the XF2Y-1 aircraft (aka the "Sea Dart") made its first test flight within the confines of San Diego Bay. It became the first delta-winged-shaped seaplane and the first combat plane of any kind to be fitted with the aforementioned retractable hydro skis. In August 1954, with test pilot Charles E. "Chuck" Richbourg behind the stick, it hit supersonic speed during a shallow dive. It was the only time it ever did so.

[Image by Valder137 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]