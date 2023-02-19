The Bizarre Plane With 9 Wings Designed To Fly Across The Atlantic In 1920

On October 5, 1905, the Wright brothers successfully piloted the Flyer III around Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, for 39 minutes. They covered 24 miles during the historic flight, and would have gone longer and farther had they not run out of gas. Six years later (November 1, 1911), man dropped the first bomb from a German-built monoplane during the Italian-Turkish War in Libya.

Meanwhile, in Italy, Giovanni Battista Caproni — a great admirer of the Wright brothers — built his first plane and promptly started an aircraft manufacturing company called Società Italiana Caproni in 1908. He was such a prodigious plane builder that by the time WW I began in August 1914 had designed some 30 others and quickly became Italy's leading supplier of airplanes.

By the start of the roaring 1920s, the technology to build planes and the science behind flight was very much in the nascent stages of development, and routine commercial air travel was decades away. The primary mode of transatlantic transportation was still by ship, which typically took five days to complete.

However, Caproni had since accumulated a great deal of real-world plane-building experience, and was determined to make those lengthy sea voyages a thing of the past. He wanted to build a massive flying passenger hydroplane capable of carrying 100 passengers at a time.