How To Get Rid Of Sticker Residue On Your Laptop With This WD-40 Lifehack

Whether you're a student or an employee, it's fun to slap stickers all over your laptop. It's a cheap, easy way to give your PC a little personal flair, as well as broadcast your interests to those around you. Of course, there's only so much real estate on your laptop's case, so if you want to keep updating your stickers as your interests change, you'll need to peel some of them off to make room. Unfortunately, anyone who's ever dabbled in sticker-sticking knows that when you leave a sticker somewhere for long enough, the sticker leaves a little something of its own when it's peeled.

Grody sticker residue all over your laptop is rather unpleasant to look at. Even if you plan on covering it with more stickers, if it's too thick, it may make your stickers appear lumpy or lopsided. But how are you supposed to scrape all that residue off without wearing down your fingernails to stubs? The solution is simple — just pop open a can of WD-40.