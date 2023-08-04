How To Get Rid Of Sticker Residue On Your Laptop With This WD-40 Lifehack
Whether you're a student or an employee, it's fun to slap stickers all over your laptop. It's a cheap, easy way to give your PC a little personal flair, as well as broadcast your interests to those around you. Of course, there's only so much real estate on your laptop's case, so if you want to keep updating your stickers as your interests change, you'll need to peel some of them off to make room. Unfortunately, anyone who's ever dabbled in sticker-sticking knows that when you leave a sticker somewhere for long enough, the sticker leaves a little something of its own when it's peeled.
Grody sticker residue all over your laptop is rather unpleasant to look at. Even if you plan on covering it with more stickers, if it's too thick, it may make your stickers appear lumpy or lopsided. But how are you supposed to scrape all that residue off without wearing down your fingernails to stubs? The solution is simple — just pop open a can of WD-40.
Cleaning sticker residue with WD-40
The primary purpose of WD-40's standard "Multi-Use" variety is serving as a degreasing and water-displacement agent, which is why it's a staple of most garages and toolboxes. However, with a bit of clever application, you can also use this stuff to clean sticker residue off of just about any hard surface, including the surface of your laptop. You don't need any special tools, either — just something hard and flat like a credit card or a clean cloth.
Open the WD-40 and attach its straw.
Gently spray a small amount of WD-40 onto the sticker residue.
Let the spray sit for 5-7 minutes to allow it to loosen the residue.
Use a hard, flat object to carefully scrape the residue off your laptop.
Alternatively, use a very lightly-moistened cloth to wipe the residue off.
Repeat steps as necessary until all the residue is removed.
Remember that less is more here. While WD-40 isn't overtly hazardous to the hard surfaces of your laptop, you don't want to use too much or it could slip inside and cause some damage.
Is WD-40 safe to use on a laptop?
Multi Use WD-40 is safe to use on a laptop, provided it is only applied to the laptop's exterior surfaces, i.e. the top of the case. WD-40 can damage your laptop if it gets into the finer parts like the screen, keyboard, or vents, so it's best to apply it gently, carefully, and sparingly. You should always use the straw attachment to ensure a focused, targeted spray.
If you're concerned about using WD-40 on your laptop, there are other household cleaning methods you can try, such as toothpaste, olive oil, petroleum jelly, or baking soda paste. However, these methods do require a bit more vigorous scrubbing to get all of the sticker residue off, as well as a steady hand to use effectively. They can also take a little longer to work.
If you're in a rush and want that residue off your laptop as quickly as possible, then WD-40 is the best option you can use.