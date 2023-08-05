This Common Household Essential Will Make Removing Stuck Spark Plugs Easy

The spark plugs live a hard life inside any engine. They operate between 932 to 800 degrees Fahrenheit (500 to 800 Celsius) and are prone to accumulating harmful carbon deposits. Igniting a highly combustible air-and-fuel mixture at extremely high temperatures makes a spark plug susceptible to corrosion, especially around the tips and threads. When all that gunk repeatedly cools down and bakes at high temperatures, the spark plug threads could seize or get stuck, making it almost impossible to remove without superhuman strength.

Luckily for us, we have WD-40 to the rescue. Besides its effectiveness at removing crayons from walls, degreasing your hands, or freeing a python from the engine bay of a bus (fact), WD-40's proprietary blend of lubricants, anti-corrosion agents, and water displacement formula is as good in loosening stuck spark plugs as removing baked-on bird droppings from paint.

Jorge Villalba/Getty

After removing the ignition coil from the hole, moderately spray some WD-40 inside before loosening the plugs using a socket set. In some cases, allowing the product to soak for a few minutes before wrenching out the spark plugs will make the process easier. Moreover, you may need to spray more WD-40 inside the spark plug hole for older cars or neglected machinery. After removing the spark plugs, spray WD-40 on the threads and wipe off the excess using a cloth to prevent seizing after re-installation.