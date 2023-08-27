The Best Labor Day Sales On TVs For 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Labor Day is a week from Monday, and whenever there's a three-day holiday weekend, there are going to be major sale events. Though Labor Day sale prices may not reach the level of the "doorbusters" that we expect every Thanksgiving week for Black Friday, the early September holiday is still one of the best times of the year to buy a TV. Whether you're looking for the best value on a tighter budget or something fancier, like an OLED TV, there are plenty of discounts to be found that are coming Labor Day Weekend or even already available in the leadup to the holiday. There are deals to be had on TVs of all sizes, from 32" TVs for the likes of children's bedrooms to the 75" models that serve as the ceiling for lower to mid-tier TVs to ultra-premium 85" panels.
Not all deals are made equal, though, so let's single out some of the best ones that are coming up as we inch towards the first Monday of September. All models listed are 4K panels unless otherwise noted.
Who has the biggest screens for the lowest prices?
There's something for everyone in 2023's Labor Day TV sales. Speaking in terms of inches of screen real estate per dollar, Best Buy's sales on the Google TV version — there's also a Roku TV version on the market — of TCL's S4 series is the deal to watch. In the Labor Day sales, the S4 costs $279.99 for 55", 65" for $399.99, 75" for $529.99, and 85" for $899.99. A June 2021 Tom's Guide review called the direct-lit, 60Hz panel "[e]excellent value-priced 4K." Still, it noted that TCL's slightly more expensive 5-series, which adds Dolby Vision support and full-array backlighting with local dimming, may be a better value. That still holds true today, as Best Buy has clearance deals on some sizes of the 5-series that make it an appealing choice, particularly the 55" and 75" models each being just $100.00 more than their S4 equivalents.
TCL doesn't have great deals on huge TVs locked down, though: Best Buy also has the 75" Hisense U6H for $689.99. It and the TCL S-series have similar feature sets and glowing reviews, so you can't go wrong with either.
There are some good OLED deals to be had
If sheer size is not your primary concern, one Best Buy deal is exciting: The 48" model from LG's OLED-lit A2 series that came out in 2022. At $649.99, that's easily the lowest price for a decent-sized OLED TV from one of our best-ranked TV brands. The refresh rate is 60Hz, so there's one area where it's not quite premium. Otherwise, it's hard to beat. It runs LG and Qualcomm's webOS, which has apps for most major streaming services and support for Apple's AirPlay.
Getting into bigger screen sizes, the best OLED deal over 50" might belong to Walmart, which has the 55" model from LG's C2 series for $1149.00, $50.00 less than Best Buy and Amazon have marked it down to. A 2022 TechRadar review called it "one of the best TVs you can buy today," singling out its "excellent brightness and contrast levels" that show off what OLED can do.
And if you're looking for something super-premium, then many retailers have marked down the 65" model of the Google TV-based Sony Bravia A95K series to $2,799.99. A January 2023 Tom's Guide review was overwhelmingly positive, calling it "practically perfect" and "[a] top contender for the best TV you can buy" while touting the A95K's brightness as even better than that of the LG C2, excellent audio for a flat-screen TV, and Playstation 5 integration.
What about smaller TVs, though?
Not everyone is looking for the biggest TV, the best TV, or even the best value TV. Maybe you're a parent looking for a smaller TV that you can put in your child's bedroom that doesn't need any notable bells and whistles. Even with the emphasis on bigger and fancier TVs, there are still some excellent deals on smaller, plainer ones. No, they're not going to be 4K panels, but at this size, that's not going to matter unless the viewer is sitting directly in front of it.
The prices start at $79.99 for a 32" TV from Insignia, Best Buy's house brand, which runs Fire TV OS. The resolution is just 720p, but as noted above, that's not nearly as much of a concern at this screen size. A more current model is $10.00 more, as is a similar Toshiba model. Bumping the resolution up to 1080p, though, increases the price to $119.99. All of these Fire TV OS models, though, have the distinction of Best Buy bundling a free Echo Pop smart speaker and three free months of Apple TV+ as part of the deal. There might be some better TVs for a little bit more money, but these are almost surely not being used by particularly discerning viewers, the extra perks probably make these the best overall value. And if you want to spend under $100.00, it's not like there are many choices.