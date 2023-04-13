The Best Times To Buy A New TV In 2023

Let's face it — some Americans can get downright competitive when it comes to a great deal on a new television. For years, we were bombarded with post-Thanksgiving videos of fistfights breaking out at retailers over doorbuster-priced flat screens. Indeed, Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a television in 2023, but definitely not the only time you can score a bargain.

Super Bowl season can also be a prime time to shop for a new television for a couple of reasons. Retailers know that the biggest televised sporting event of the year is a natural excuse for consumers to purchase a new larger TV to watch it on, particularly if you're hosting a party. Also, current model TVs will have been on the market for almost one full year in February, so there's an incentive to discount existing inventory prior to the arrival of the latest models.

Obviously, the 2023 Super Bowl has already been played, but spring is still a great time to be a television shopper, but only if you're not necessarily interested in the latest and greatest. It's true, the latest models are hitting stores right now, but that means any lingering TVs from the prior generation will remain heavily discounted, even though the Big Game promotions are over. If you don't need the absolute latest features of the new releases, large discounts can be had on year-old models.