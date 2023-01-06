Three CES 2023 TVs To Get Excited About

The most influential players in the tech sector consistently bring their biggest guns to the yearly Consumer Electronics Show. Some companies prepare the ground beforehand — we've already previewed some of the most exciting gaming laptops and monitors coming to CES — but now that the show is in full swing, we expect a full slate of attention-grabbing announcements.

One area we're most excited about is the range of smart TVs at the event. Like monitors and displays, TVs represent a chance for manufacturers to distinguish themselves from competition in a way customers can actually see. Only so many prospective buyers are invested in the race between OLED and backlit — the exact pixel resolution on a given screen — but when they can see superior performance play out in games and shows they enjoy daily, they have a concrete reason to pay up.

LG, Displace, and Hisense, all major players in the smart TV space, definitely had that in mind when they unveiled their lineup for CES. Here's what we know.