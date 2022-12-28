LG's 2023 Soundbars Include A Model Designed For The Brand's C3 OLEDs

CES may still be a few days away, but we already have news about LG's new range of soundbars. The creatively named SC9S, SE6 and S77S are set to be unveiled as the company's new range of audio devices, and the high-end SC9S has been specifically designed to work with the electronics manufacturer's C3 range of OLED TVs.

One key feature of the new soundbars isn't audio related but is very welcome. They're designed to work with a new bracket which allows users to attach them to the bottom of a wall-mounted TV without drilling any extra holes in their walls, or just clip them under a stand-mounted TV. The company also claims the soundbar bracket will reduce cable clutter and create "a visually harmonious and premium style." The bracket clips into the rear of any compatible LG TV.

AI also features heavily on the new models, with the AI Room Calibration feature analyzing your living space and tailoring the output for greater low-frequency precision. If you struggle to pick the right settings, the AI Sound Pro feature will ensure your setup is ideal for movies, music, or video games.

In a further assault on cable clutter, the soundbars can easily be wirelessly connected to LG TVs via "WOWCAST." The SE6 has a compact profile that LG claims is ideal for small spaces. It also contains "four passive radiators" that ensure it will pack an audio punch and strong bass despite its diminutive appearance. The S77s consists of a slim profile and supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X — but it misses out on the AI Sound Pro feature and is only available in certain markets (via Forbes)