Four CES 2023 Gaming Laptops Worth Paying Attention To

Acer is ready to make a splash at CES 2023 with the new Predator Helios 16 and Helios 18 laptops. Both of the new machines look identical, but their design is fresh and Acer also claims to have reworked the thermal architecture with more efficient cooling fans and heat pipes. The two laptops will let you pick between Intel's 13th Gen Core i7 and i9 HX-series processors, while gaming will be handled by Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

Acer

Screen tech is another area where Acer is offering a bunch of options. You get a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) panel with the Predator Helios 16, which is also available on the Helios 18 alongside a WUXGA screen (1920 x 1200 pixels) option, with both available in 165 Hz and 240 Hz refresh rate trims. If you seek better color contrast and a brightness output of up to 1,000 nits, Acer will let you pick a mini-LED panel with an even higher 250 Hz refresh rate. It's the same tech as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's Retina XDR screen, but more than double its smoothness.

You also get a per-key RGB-lit keyboard with 1.8mm key travel and the usual set of gaming benefits like anti-ghosting and N-key rollover. Connectivity and I/O options include Wi-Fi 6E, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an HDMI port. The Predator Helios 16 hits the shelves in March starting at $1,699, while its 18-inch sibling will arrive a month later carrying a price tag of $1,599 for the base variant.