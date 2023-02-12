The High-Tech 2-Year Story Behind Super Bowl 2023's Disastrous Turf

A special sporting event requires a special surface, and while all eyes may be on the big Super Bowl 2023 commercials, for the players what's more important is the field. For Super Bowl 57, that meant almost two years of preparation for the turf used at State Farm Stadium, butting up against what looked like a disaster on the pitch within the first few minutes. Contrary to many assumptions, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are playing on natural grass, not synthetic, but that hasn't gone according to plan.

The Arizona stadium may not have turned to fake turf to ensure a consistent surface, but that doesn't mean it's low-tech like a suburban lawn. The whole field can be pushed outside of the stadium itself, in fact, so that it can get maximum exposure to the sun. Meanwhile, for the Super Bowl, the National Football League brought in its specialists. "For this one, obviously, we're giving it a little extra care," Nick Pappas, one of the NFL's field surface directors responsible for the natural grass, told the AP. "We've got a lot of groundskeepers here for about a month, putting eyes on it, putting hands on it, working on it all day, every day, getting it ready for game day."