Every Super Bowl 2023 Tech Ad Shown During The Big Game

Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest event on many sports fans' calendars, with over 100 million people tuning in to watch the Big Game. Advertisers also love it and spend a small fortune securing a spot. Many then spend an even larger fortune acquiring top-level talent and cramming a Hollywood-level production into a 30-second ad. These ads have developed their own cult following, with some viewers totally uninterested in the sport and only tuning in to see their favorite actor dangle out of a helicopter while chirping on about Chevrolets. Ads in previous years have featured Hollywood A-listers, outlandish stunts, and strange plotlines — and this year is no different.

Several major tech companies have made promos in an attempt to generate hype for their brands. The list includes Uber, Google, Paramount+, Squarespace, and more. A number of major stars have been recruited to star in the ads, including Adam Driver of Star Wars fame, musician Doja Cat, and rap icon P. Diddy. So what can you expect? While there may be some surprises on the day itself, news and previews of the ads are usually released before Super Bowl Sunday, so we do know what we're looking at for the most part. If you don't want to wait until February 12, we've rounded up all of the tech-based ads that have been confirmed. Or if you're reading this on or after February 12, it's time to re-live the magic — or the pain.