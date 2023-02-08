Disney Cuts 7,000 Jobs In Effort To Make Streaming Profitable

Disney's CEO Bob Iger has performed his first major restructuring of the company since returning to his role as CEO in November 2022. Thousands of workers are set to be laid off in an attempt to make the company's streaming service profitable. The company currently owns a majority stake in Hulu and ESPN+, which operate alongside its flagship service Disney+. This marks Disney's third streaming-based restructure in a five-year period.

According to Reuters, the company underwent a restructuring in order to get its streaming service off the ground back in 2018. This was followed by another attempt to boost its streaming service's prospects by restructuring the company in 2020. That year also saw Disney lay off a staggering 32,000 workers in response to the coronavirus pandemic — with lockdowns, travel restrictions, and public worries hitting the normally lucrative theme park-based side of the business particularly hard.

Iger, who signed off on the layoffs, is currently trying to steady the ship after his chosen successor's short tenure did not go as planned. Bob Chapek took the helm of the entertainment giant after Iger initially retired, but his spell in charge saw the company's direct-to-consumer division lose $1.5 billion. Disney's response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, and the controversy around it, may have been the final nail in the coffin for Chapek. He was replaced by Iger who agreed to come back for a two-year stint.