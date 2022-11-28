Bob Iger Comments On The Apple Buying Disney Rumors In His Town Hall

Disney's CEO has commented on the rumors that Apple is looking to acquire the near century-old entertainment giant. The Wrap claimed that a Disney insider close to Disney CEO Bob Iger had leaked information on a possible merger between the major companies. The insider allegedly described Iger as the "ultimate dealmaker" and said he was going to "sell the company" with the sale being his "pinnacle deal."

Apple is one of the few companies worldwide with the capital needed to acquire a company the size of Disney. Despite Disney's share price plummeting since January, the company is still worth close to $175 billion (via Google). Added to that, there is no indication that Disney is struggling, in deep trouble, or about to fail. That means any potential takeover would likely see share prices spike and require a sum far greater than Disney's current market cap. Tesla CEO Elon Musk faced a similar situation during his recent takeover of Twitter. The world's richest man had to pay around $54.20 per share for the company, despite the stock being valued at just over $45 when he announced his takeover bid (via Fortune). Despite the fact Apple could buy Disney, a deal may not be likely any time soon ... if the entertainment company's CEO is to be believed.