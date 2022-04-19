How Steve Jobs' 1997 Return To Apple Saved The Company

When Steve Jobs resigned from Apple in 1985, the future was less than auspicious for the now-legendary business magnate (via Wired).

Following Jobs' departure, Apple was largely credited with the creation of the desktop publishing market after combining the Macintosh computer alongside the LaserWriter desktop printer, and PageMaker (now known as Adobe Systems). However, Apple's high hopes of maintaining a 55% profit margin came crashing down after the introduction of IBM clones when PC computers began offering similar functionality at a much lower price point (via Lifewire).

As fate would have it, Apple would acquire Jobs' tech company, NeXT, Inc., in 1996, according to Wired. Marking the return of Jobs to the company he co-founded nearly 20 years earlier, the acquisition of NeXT allowed Jobs to step into the role of the interim CEO in late 1997, with a focus on returning profitability to Apple.

With Microsoft dominating the market share, Jobs' ensuing decisions helped Apple go from losing $1.04 billion in 1997 to turning a $309 million profit a year later, according to Entrepreneur, ultimately saving the company. This is how he did it.