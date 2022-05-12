What's The Difference Between A Black Hole And A Wormhole?

Despite having a "hole" in both of their names, there are some big differences between black holes and womholes. A black hole is something we know exists in the universe because scientists have observed them, while a wormhole remains theoretical, as one has yet to be discovered.

Black holes form when a star collapses in on itself and dies (via NASA). As the star runs out of fuel, its mass eventually flows into the core where the gravitational force becomes so heavy the core collapses and a supernova occurs. What's left is the black hole, which has since been compressed down into an extremely dense point called a singularity, where mass is packed into such a tiny space that our understanding of time and space fall apart, and — according to scientists — it actually doesn't exist. Once a black hole is established, it has such a strong gravitational pull that any object that comes near it is pulled inside. Even light is unable to escape. They're like roach motels — once you check in, you'll never check out.

The size of a black hole can be hard to comprehend. It's not so much the actual size of the hole, but the mount of mass it holds. According to NASA, the smallest black holes are thought to be size of a single atom, but contains the mass of a large mountain. The biggest holes are called "supermassive," and while thought to be the size of a large ball, contain the combined mass of more than one million suns. Scientists know for certain that at the center of every large galaxy lies a supermassive black hole. For instance, the one in the Milky Way galaxy is called Sagittarius A.