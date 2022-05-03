What Happens To Time And Space Inside A Black Hole?

Black holes are born when massive stars 20 times our sun exhaust their nuclear fuel and collapse under the forces of gravity. When this happens, a supernova, one of the brightest explosions in our universe, is triggered, NASA explains. According to a 2022 study, there are 40 billion (4 + 19 zeros) black holes in the observable universe (via SciTechDaily). Black holes that have "three to dozens" of times the mass of our sun are called Stellar-mass black holes. On the other hand, supermassive black holes can have anywhere from 100,000 to billions of times the mass of our sun. A supermassive black hole is found in the center of most big galaxies.

Black holes are without a doubt the most mysterious astrophysical phenomenon of the cosmos. Albert Einstein, the master of space and time, predicted the existence of black holes in the early 1990s, The Print reports. The math and physics of Einstein's theory of general relativity proved that black holes should exist, but even the 1921 Noble Price Laurette thought black holes were so weird that he doubted their existence.

To this day, NASA and the world's best top minds are still puzzled by black holes. Some black holes are extremely ancient, forming in the early stages of the universe. Others even contradict their established destructive reputation and give birth to stars (via NASA). But none of the black hole events are so puzzling and difficult to visualize as what happens to space and time inside these celestial bodies.