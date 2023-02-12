Comcast Cable Outage Hit Xfinity Customers In Philadelphia During Super Bowl 2023

A Twitter user going by the handle AirBudsPod shared screenshots of the service interruption text messages that were sent to some customers in Philadelphia. The first message shows that the outage started on February 12 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, which was during the pre-game coverage around two hours before the Super Bowl was officially underway. In an updated message, Comcast's automated message showed that the service would be restored at approximately 6 p.m. local time. That proved to be a tad optimistic, however.

A friend in Philly just texted me this. Comcast is down all over the city on today of all days. People must be rioting. Comcast headquarters will be in flames by kickoff. pic.twitter.com/EufHgizGJ4 — Air Buds (@airbudspod) February 12, 2023

The outage prompted jokes and mild concerns from residents over how passionate Eagles fans may handle the loss of television service. In a statement to NBC, a Comcast spokesperson said that many customers had already had their service restored and that the company's technicians were working to get everything back up and running. At 7:17 p.m. Eastern time, the official Xfinity customer support Twitter account tweeted that service had been restored for all of its Philly customers.

All services should now be restored to customers in Kensington and Fishtown that were impacted by an outage caused by vandalism earlier today. We are thankful to our local teams that responded immediately and resolved this issue as quickly as possible. Anyone still experiencing — Xfinity Support (@XfinitySupport) February 13, 2023

In a tweet thread, the Comcast account said that its customers who were affected by the outage may need to restart their modem or cable box in order to get the television service back. The account confirmed that vandalism was behind the issue, but it's unclear who may have targeted the line and whether they were rooting against the Eagles.