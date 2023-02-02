How To Stream 2023 Super Bowl LVII For Free

Tom Brady is finally, officially retired — for now, at least — but the football world won't slow down even for the sport's most decorated player. Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and it's time to start planning those watch parties.

The 2023 Super Bowl is one of the most interesting matchups in recent years: the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams were ranked number one in their respective conferences after a long, 17-game regular season, and it's not just on paper — they look like the class of the league by far.

This game also happens to be uniquely historic in that it's the first Super Bowl ever to feature two black starting quarterbacks. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes previously won one Super Bowl, and Jalen Hurts is an exciting newcomer to the big dance for the Lombardi trophy after posting one of the most electric and prolific regular seasons ever seen.

Then, there are all the people who are only watching for the epic commercials as well. Whether you're watching on your lonesome, or hosting an epic Super Bowl party, you'll want to be aware of your options for tuning in live. Below, we've listed some of the best (and legal) ways you can watch without paying.