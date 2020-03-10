fuboTV’s live sports options now include MLB and NHL Network

fuboTV has announced an expansion of its sports offering that adds NHL Network and MLB Network into the mix, including the MLB Network Strike Zone. The networks are available as part of the live television coverage, giving subscribers access to more live games. As of this deal, fuboTV says that it now offers every professional sports league network available.

In the early days of cord-cutting, sports coverage was sparse and fans were forced to head to the nearest sports bar to watch their favorite game. Things have changed in only a handful of years, particularly with the rise of OTT live television streaming services. Many services offer some sports channels as part of their standard packages and others offer sports networks as add-on channels.

fuboTV offers an extensive sports content lineup, now including the MLB Network and NHL Network with their live games and original programming. Fans can expect to get access to game highlights, live telecasts, expert analysis, signature events, and more.

You’ll get access to the NHL Network if you subscribe to fuboTV’s Sports Plus or Extra packages starting today. The MLB Network and its Strike Zone will be available through the Sports Plus package ‘in coming weeks,’ according to the company. The new addition will come in time for the MLB’s Opening Day in less than a month.

The fuboTV Extra package costs $5.99/month; it offers more than 30 channels, including entertainment networks like Nick Toons and DIY Network. The Sports Plus package is pricier at $10.99/month; it includes more than 20 sports networks, including things like NFL RedZone, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, and more.