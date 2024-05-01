5 High-Tech Gadgets That Help Make Cooking Outdoors While Camping Much Easier

Let's say you're camping somewhere where the sun is always shining, and there's not too much obstruction from trees. Would you consider using solar to cook your meal? The GOSUN Portable Solar Oven is an effortless way to cook and is extremely portable. At only 10 by 14.2 inches and weighing only two pounds, you can easily attach it to a backpack or place it out of the way in your camper.

It's fairly straightforward to operate as well. Simply make sure the reflectors are stable, stick your food in the tube, and prop the oven open, facing the sun. You can even boil water in it. According to reviewers, who gave this solar oven a 4.4 out of five stars, the cooking time does take a bit longer than the advertised time of 20-30 minutes. Some have said 45 minutes, but in all honesty, it more than likely depends on what you are cooking and how packed the tube is with food.

Additionally, this oven is made of thin glass, so be extremely careful with it, even while it's stored in the case. Another downside is how small the tube is — you can cook for maybe two people if smaller portions are okay. However, not having to worry about fuel or electricity is a great perk.