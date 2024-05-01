5 High-Tech Gadgets That Help Make Cooking Outdoors While Camping Much Easier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Camping trips involve several components, from finding the best campsites to planning fun activities during the day. However, you don't always have to camp in the traditional sense—sometimes, having the tech to upgrade your wilderness experience can make for a good time. There are many options now that make it easy as well. For example, having a small power source such as the Jackery Explorer 1000 opens up tech options that require a 12-volt or 110-volt plug-in.
Cooking is one of the biggest aspects of a camping routine, from preparation to cleaning dishes. Although there are many ways to go about cooking, it could be fun and convenient to have some high-tech gear to help, especially during the clean-up process. Take it from experience — there are not many ways to make that easy off-grid. As attested by reviews from customers who have used the products, here are five high-tech gadgets to help make cooking outdoors while camping easier. The methodology we used to select these apps will be explained in more detail at the bottom of the article.
GOSUN Portable Solar Oven
Let's say you're camping somewhere where the sun is always shining, and there's not too much obstruction from trees. Would you consider using solar to cook your meal? The GOSUN Portable Solar Oven is an effortless way to cook and is extremely portable. At only 10 by 14.2 inches and weighing only two pounds, you can easily attach it to a backpack or place it out of the way in your camper.
It's fairly straightforward to operate as well. Simply make sure the reflectors are stable, stick your food in the tube, and prop the oven open, facing the sun. You can even boil water in it. According to reviewers, who gave this solar oven a 4.4 out of five stars, the cooking time does take a bit longer than the advertised time of 20-30 minutes. Some have said 45 minutes, but in all honesty, it more than likely depends on what you are cooking and how packed the tube is with food.
Additionally, this oven is made of thin glass, so be extremely careful with it, even while it's stored in the case. Another downside is how small the tube is — you can cook for maybe two people if smaller portions are okay. However, not having to worry about fuel or electricity is a great perk.
JetBoil Genesis Basecamp System
If you want an easy way to cook and a solar oven is a bit too fancy for your tastes, you can always go the traditional route of a propane stove. Some will opt for small canister stoves for camping and backpacking, but sometimes, you'll need a bit more to get the job done, especially if you're cooking for multiple people. With a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 400 buyers, the JetBoil Genesis Basecamp System comes with everything you need outside of utensils to start preparing a meal.
This dual burner folds on top of itself and can fit inside the five-liter pot that comes with it. From there, the lid and 10-inch nonstick pan go on top and stow inside the included carry bag. It's hard not to admire the compact system, especially when camping requires you to pack small most of the time. It is compatible with the standard 1-pound propane bottles as well. One of the coolest aspects of JetBoil is the JetLink System. If you have the JetLink Accessory Hose and a JetLink-compatible stove, you can add on to the Genesis and cook on three burners using one propane tank.
Jettle Electric Kettle
Are you looking for an easy way to boil water without having to pull out your Coleman stove and oversized kettle? The Jettle Electric Kettle is a portable and efficient option. It has a 4.2 out of five-star rating from over 400 buyers on Amazon. It can hold up to 15.22 fluid ounces and has 12 heat settings, which can be adjusted between 100 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit. It can also be used to heat milk, oatmeal, and even noodle soup.
A downside you may face when using this product while camping is that it comes with a 110-volt plug, so you will need a capable power source. That said, it only takes up 300 watts, so if you're using it for only five minutes, you'll barely put a dent in your power supply. However, there are many cool coffee gadgets you can bring with you camping — it all depends on what type of coffee you enjoy, how much you're willing to spend, and what kind of power source you have available.
ThermoPro TempSpike 500-foot Wireless Meat Thermometer
Much of traditional cooking while camping is done in a fire, especially wrapped in aluminum foil. The hardest part is making sure the fire keeps going. However, you don't want to have to keep opening the foil to check if your meat is done, or worse, having to continuously cut it open. Instead, you can invest in a thermometer to keep track of your meat's internal temperature for you. With a 4.3 out of five-star rating from over 6,500 reviewers, the ThermoPro TempSpike 500ft Wireless Meat Thermometer is a unique one because instead of having to watch a little monitor with a wire attached to the thermometer, simply download the company's app and keep an eye on it from a safe distance.
In the app, you can set up alerts to notify you when your food has reached a specific temperature. It will also give you the ambient temperature, meaning you'll know how hot the fire is along with the internal food temperature. You'll also have graphs showing the cooking process and the ability to add notes for your future cooking needs. It's more than you thought you'd ever need for a meat thermometer.
BOXIO Portable Camping Sink
Washing your dishes while camping is a challenge that many face. You'll find people using collapsable buckets and wasting much of their drinking water just trying to get the grease and soap off their pans and silverware. BOXIO has come out with its camping sink, which is conveniently portable and solves the water-wasting problem. On the BOXIO website, it comes with a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 1,500 reviewers; many are satisfied with how the design works and how quick the shipping was, if that's something you value.
There's no need to worry about the fresh and dirty water mixing either — the sink comes with two separate tanks. This sink's design is incredibly easy to use as well. Once you assemble everything and fill the fresh water tank, make sure the tap is closed. From there, you'll squeeze the pump a few times and then open the tap. The pressure from the pump will give the water its flow. The more water you need, the more you pump. You can also use this sink for other purposes, like brushing your teeth and washing your hands.
How we chose these outdoor cooking gadgets
Each of these high-tech outdoor cooking gadgets serves a purpose while you're camping, whether it be preparing your evening meal or the aftermath of cleaning dishes. These cooking products were selected based on high ratings of at least 4.2 out of five stars and plenty of written positive reviews from buyers who have tested them, whether on a camping trip or in the comfort of their home kitchen.
However, it's good to be aware that each of these gadgets has a different power source: solar, propane, or a 110-volt plug, to list a few. Before deciding which camping must-haves you want to invest in, you'll need to figure out what kind of power your outdoor system and camping style are capable of. For example, if your campsites tend to have full tree coverage or you like to set up in caves, a solar-powered oven probably isn't for you.