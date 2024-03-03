The Best Budget-Friendly Power Tools You Can Find At Walmart According To Customers
Whether you need replacement tools or simply looking to fill out your at-home or work arsenal, there's a lot to consider when buying power tools. There are so many major power tool brands, each with different specs, price points, and uses, that it can be challenging to narrow down what exactly you need for your next job, much less whether they fit your budget. In most cases, you don't even have to go to Lowe's or Home Depot to find what you need. Grocery giant Walmart has you covered in a variety of areas.
Walmart has delved into the world of power tools among the countless other products that the chain carries. Drills, saws, you name it; chances are your local Walmart has it. Of course, it also carries a wide variety of power tools, so it can still be a bit daunting to figure out which specific tools you should spend your hard-earned money on. Thankfully, you're not alone in this struggle, and many have gone out of their way to share what they feel are the best budget-friendly power tool options in Walmart's supply.
For those looking to get the most bang for their buck in the Walmart tool aisle, it might be worth considering these customer recommendations.
Hyper Tough 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill
Hyper Tough is well-known for its affordability, variety, and durability, so it's no surprise that Walmart customers give the company's power tools a lot of credit. Take, for instance, the Hyper Tough 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill, which, for only $29.97, comes included with a 20-volt lithium-ion battery, a charger for said battery, and a double-sided drill bit to get you started. At the time of this writing, it sits at a four and a half stars out of five average on the Walmart website with over 1,300 reviews to its credit — just over 1,000 being five-star.
Within its many reviews, the drill is praised on numerous fronts. "I am not an expert on power tools, but I am so happy to have this drill. It actually is light enough for me to use and powerful enough to complete my DIY projects," wrote momof31129 in their review, highlighting the drill's handling and power. Another customer named Greg gave the drill a positive assessment, using it to build two porches and two sheds successfully. "Durable, great battery life, lightweight, and great price, good value," added Ric29.
HART 20-Volt 6-1/2-inch Battery-Powered Circular Saw
HART power tools have a lot to offer tradespeople and DIYers alike. Their tools are generally lightweight, conveniently run on the same 20-volt battery, and are reasonably priced. For evidence of this, look no further than the HART 20-Volt 6-1/2-inch Battery-Powered Circular Saw – a $79 circular saw suitable for all kinds of projects. While the box may not include one of HART's signature 20-volt batteries, according to its over 800 reviews on the Walmart website, 694 being five-star, once it has one attached, it certainly justifies its near-five-star average rating.
Reviewer cactusbob gave HART's circular saw some high praise, writing, "This saw has just as much power as a saw plugged into a wall or extension cord. Used it on one 1X6 1/2 in. board, and it cut through like butter. [Was] impressed." Stacy offered similar sentiments, mentioning the tool's lightweight nature, adjustability, and smooth cutting. Speaking on the saw's battery life, Ronnie commented, "One 20v [battery] will last me a whole project." As for Cogester, they shared that they trusted it as part of their new business tool kit, and it has yet to disappoint.
Hyper Tough 6.5-Amp Corded Reciprocating Saw
Staying in the realm of saws, Hyper Tough has once again won customers over with its quality and affordability. This time around, the Hyper Tough 6.5-Amp Corded Reciprocating Saw is on display, and for good reason. With its variable speed function, adjustable pivoting shoe, and 6.5-amp motor, to name a few of its features, for $29.88, this saw is able to take on a range of projects. This isn't mere conjecture, though, seeing as it has a 4.5 out of five stars average rating on Walmart's website, and 270 out of its 357 reviews gave it five stars.
"Bought this for a deck tear down. Used very hard, and it didn't miss a beat. Cut up double 2x6 and 2x8 without stalling also 4x4. Wore out [one] blade," wrote LHEJr, touting the saw's impressive power and blade durability. A user called Justified also found the saw perfectly suitable for occasional home improvement projects, calling it "a great saw with many different uses." Meanwhile, Troy feels this saw gets the job done just like any other name-brand one can, with the blades being particularly easy to swap out as needed.
WEN Products 7-Amp 3 x 21-Inch Heavy-Duty Belt Sander
Alongside its array of drills and saws, Walmart has a fair share of sanding equipment available for those needing such tools. Speaking specifically of belt sanders, there are a handful of them on the website of varying sizes and prices. Of them all, the WEN Products 7-Amp 3 x 21-Inch Heavy-Duty Belt Sander is considered among many to be the best value for the cost. Its lighter weight, attachable dust bag, and other notable features make it a great buy for $44.51. It has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars, with 35 of its 51 total reviews at five stars.
In their review, WackyWallyWebsite wrote, "Great sander. Replaced a 20-year-old unit. Nice to have one that runs so well. Great price. Well packaged." Walmart website user tmd51 also gave the WEN belt sander high praise, pointing out how precise, powerful, and easy to use it is. "I found the WEN belt sander was perfect for me. The best thing about it is no longer getting dust everywhere as this sander came with a dust bag," commented jerrie, even going as far as to say they're open to trying out more WEN products in the future because of their experience with this sander.
NEU MASTER Brad Nailer, Electric Nail Gun/Staple Gun
Are you working on a carpentry or upholstery project and need a nail or staple gun to get the job done? Walmart has several nail and staple guns on its website, but when it comes to price versus performance, the $46.77 NEU MASTER Brad Nailer is the way to go. Both a nail and staple gun, this compressor-free tool is ideal for light DIY projects and includes 200 5/8'-inch brad nails and 336 3/8-inch staples. At the time of this writing, its average rating on Walmart's website is just under 4.5 stars out of five and boasts 58 five-star reviews out of 72.
"It is comfortable to use and lightweight. I replaced a large area of overhead insulation without any hand or arm fatigue. It was powerful enough to install staples without exerted effort to hold against the beams," wrote an anonymous Walmart reviewer, claiming this nailer is a fine replacement for their Black and Decker. Juma was also highly satisfied and admitted that its performance exceeded their expectations based on the price point. Christopher Baker added, "I'm very impressed by how versatile this nail gun is – it can handle a wide range of materials with ease."