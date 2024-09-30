Royal Purple Vs. Pennzoil Ultra Platinum: Pro Mechanic FordBossMe Has An Answer
When shopping for and researching the best possible oil for your car, two options will likely come up a number of times: Royal Purple and Pennzoil Ultra Platinum. While oil specifics might not matter to most people just driving to and from work, oil quality is as important as horsepower for automotive aficionados and drivers who push their vehicles to the very edges of the performance envelope. When it comes to picking out the best between two high-end options like Royal Purple and Pennzoil Ultra Platinum, TikTok mechanic FordBossMe shares some information that may tip the scales.
The Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat are iconic performance cars that set (and broke) the mold for what American muscle cars are capable of. 700-plus horsepower out of a Charger is no small feat. FordBossMe states that when new Hellcats roll out of the factory, each supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 is filled with Pennzoil Ultra. That's as good a reason as any to go for Pennzoil.
Neither Pennzoil Ultra Platinum or Royal Purple is a bad choice
The blessing from the Dodge Hellcat is a fairly strong endorsement in Pennzoil's favor, and whether you're screaming down the drag strip or doing donuts in an empty parking lot, Pennzoil seems like a fantastic option. However, that doesn't mean Royal Purple should be counted out entirely. FordBossMe recounts the time that he used Royal Purple oil in his high-mileage Lincoln Town Car, saying it performed flawlessly even after heavy use. All in all, you can't really go wrong with either option for a daily driver, assuming you actually change the oil regularly.
If you absolutely have to pick one option out of the two, Pennzoil takes the prize. An endorsement from a major manufacturer is one thing, but being the engine oil of choice for none other than the Hellcats is another thing entirely. Pennzoil Ultra Platinum edges out a victory in this case, as the supercharged whine of a high-performance big V8 is too good to pass up.