Royal Purple Vs. Pennzoil Ultra Platinum: Pro Mechanic FordBossMe Has An Answer

When shopping for and researching the best possible oil for your car, two options will likely come up a number of times: Royal Purple and Pennzoil Ultra Platinum. While oil specifics might not matter to most people just driving to and from work, oil quality is as important as horsepower for automotive aficionados and drivers who push their vehicles to the very edges of the performance envelope. When it comes to picking out the best between two high-end options like Royal Purple and Pennzoil Ultra Platinum, TikTok mechanic FordBossMe shares some information that may tip the scales.

The Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat are iconic performance cars that set (and broke) the mold for what American muscle cars are capable of. 700-plus horsepower out of a Charger is no small feat. FordBossMe states that when new Hellcats roll out of the factory, each supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 is filled with Pennzoil Ultra. That's as good a reason as any to go for Pennzoil.