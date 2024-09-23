Why Was The Lincoln Town Car Discontinued?

In the grand scheme of things, the Lincoln Town Car saw the same fate as other four-door sedans in American lineups, just much earlier than cars like the Ford Fusion or Focus. As early as 2006, Ford was thinking of parting ways with not only the Lincoln Town Car but the Panther platform in totality, as enumerated in a press release. A full-size V8-powered sedan with technology that dated back to the late 1970s, frankly, didn't have a place in a company that was moving towards selling SUVs, trucks, and hybrid vehicles. Compared to the rest of Ford's portfolio, the Town Car was a dinosaur.

In the same 2006 press release, titled "Ford Fights Back," The Ford St. Thomas Assembly, which served as the birthplace of the Lincoln Town Car, was cut to a single shift. In 2011, it was shuttered entirely. Heartbreakingly, Ford also announced that between 25,000 and 30,000 people would lose their jobs as Ford tried to figure out its future. In the years leading up to the 2008 financial crisis, the Lincoln Town Car was only one of a number of automotive casualties. Now, in 2024, with Ford going full-steam ahead with expanding its electric options and Lincoln so far firmly committing to an SUV-only portfolio, it's unlikely the automotive world will see a spiritual successor to the Lincoln Town Car anytime soon.

Ultimately, Ford didn't kill the Town Car because it was outdated (although it was) or because it was too expensive ($47,000-plus for a car that was riding on a 30-year-old platform isn't the best deal). Ford axed the Town Car in a sweeping move towards modernization, and old-school American luxury was an unfortunate casualty.