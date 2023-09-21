The Reason Why Ford Discontinued The Fusion

When Ford debuted its Fusion for the 2006 model year, it faced stiff competition from class leaders like the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Fortunately, the Fusion was well equipped for the fray with a platform originally developed in partnership with Mazda. The Fusion was also the first Ford to display the new face of the company at that time — a three-bar grill — as well as an automatic transmission with six-speeds rather than four or five like other cars.

In a twist that nobody saw coming for the mundane midsize sedan, Ford campaigned a hydrogen fuel-cell-powered Fusion at the hallowed Bonneville Salt Flats, the famous stomping grounds of speed junkies such as Craig Breedlove. There, the Fusion 999 set a speed record of 207 MPH for a production-based, hydrogen-powered vehicle.

Even though the hydrogen-powered Fusion never progressed to the mainstream market, Ford did deploy a battery electric hybrid Fusion in 2010, which Kelley Blue Book put on its list of "Top 10 Green Cars," outranking the Toyota Camry Hybrid.

The Fusion was completely redesigned for its second generation in 2013 with fresh new sheet metal, trim levels, and powertrains to eventually include a sporty twin-turbocharged V6 that made 325 horsepower, as well as plug-in hybrid variant. In 2020, Ford unceremoniously announced that it was killing the Fusion in spite of its versatility and relatively good reviews in the marketplace. The reason why was simple: Buyer preference was shifting away from sedans and more toward trucks and SUVs.