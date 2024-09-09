2025 Lincoln Aviator Review: Distinctively Different, In Good Ways And Bad

When it comes to competing in the cutthroat luxury SUV segment, blending in is no longer an option. Lincoln's current tagline may be "The Power of Sanctuary," but it's only in the last couple of years that its line-up began to distinguish itself from rivals as SUVs you'd outright choose to take a break in. To achieve that, Lincoln has not only had to load up on technology, but double-down on making the personality of models like the 2025 Aviator more memorable.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The new Aviator is a handsome beast. Lincoln's family fascia — with whisker-like daytime running lights cutting into its chrome-licked, logo-studded grille — brings the right degree of sparkle, while the practical-but-slabbish profile has just enough rear roofline taper and side sculpting to avoid too many 2025 Ford Explorer comparisons. The 22-inch machined aluminum wheels, standard on the Black Label to replace the 20- and 21-inch versions on the cheaper Aviator trims, look suitably scaled.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

At the rear, a trunk-spanning light bar competes with some chromework to give the SUV its glitter; quad chrome exhaust tips are also standard across all trims. Probably more important is the standard power tailgate. It reveals a 19.2 cu-ft trunk with all three rows of seats up; drop the third row with the power-release buttons in the rear and that expands to 42.7 cu-ft. Drop the second row, and you get a healthy 78.6 cu-ft.

