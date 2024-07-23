2025 Ford Explorer First Drive: ST Brings The Power But Where's The Vision?

The Ford Explorer is not only a big deal for Ford and everything the Blue Oval touches, it's a big deal for the entirety of the automotive industry. Way before the electrified era we find ourselves in, Ford popularized the concept of a body-on-frame SUV with the 1991 Explorer. Pretty consistently since then, the Explorer has been one of the best selling American vehicles. It'd be hard to understate the Explorer's popularity and influence on the automotive world when it debuted over 30 years ago.

But now it's 2024, and Ford is gearing up the Explorer for the 2025 model year. To celebrate this, Ford sent me out to Ann Arbor, Michigan to see what it was cooking up for the refreshed Explorer. Before I get into the details of how Ford has changed the big SUV, it's important to note that it's not a new generation entirely, more of a facelift. Ford sought to assure me that it's a big enough change to warrant noticing.