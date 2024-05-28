2024 Hyundai Palisade Review: Big Ambitions But Missing Something Obvious

Once upon a time, families who needed three-row transportation were sent to languish in minivan hell. Today, if you're willing to sacrifice some trunk space in return for extra seats, there are plenty of SUVs that'll handle seven or even eight passengers. Not to mention models running the gamut from cheap-and-cheerful through to positively luxurious.

The 2024 Hyundai Palisade is one such SUV, though it distinguishes itself a little in trying to satisfy both sides of that practicality/luxe scale. At the top end, models like this 2024 Palisade Calligraphy promise comfort and gadgets you'd once have needed to splash out on a Mercedes (or, for that matter, a Genesis) for.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

True luxury, though, isn't just about equipment levels on a spec sheet, just like being genuinely family-friendly comes down to more than simply seat count. Hyundai, too, isn't the only mainstream automaker to have lavish aspirations. That sets the Palisade against some serious — and seriously appealing — competition.