2024 Hyundai Tucson Review: A Compact SUV That Scores On More Than Just Value

The 2024 Tucson may be one of Hyundai's smaller SUVs, but it has an unexpectedly broad range of powertrain options. At the cheapest end, things kick off at $27,500 (plus $1,335 destination) for front-wheel drive and a 2.5-liter non-turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine. Spending $32,325 (plus destination) gets you the Tucson Hybrid, with more power, all-wheel drive as standard, and an electrified engine that nudges up the fuel economy.

Finally, there's the 2024 Tucson Plug-In Hybrid, from $38,475 (plus destination). As the name suggests, that can be externally charged to top up its battery: at 33 miles, its electric-only range falls well short of, say, a Hyundai Ioniq 6, but you do get the convenience of stopping off at a gas pump to get you back on the road faster.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

In that mix, this 2024 Tucson XRT AWD lands at $35,575 (plus destination). Not the most expensive non-electrified Tucson and you're spending $1,500 to add Hyundai's HTRAC AWD system since the XRT is FWD as standard — an odd choice, given the automaker's positioning of it as the "rugged trim" — but even with fancier floor mats, this review model still lands at just over $37,000.