2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Review: Style With Substance

There was a fear, back when electric cars first began to hit the market, that the shift away from internal combustion would inevitably lead to boring vehicles. EVs, the pessimistic predicted, were dull and soulless. Too focused on eco-piety and anonymizing aerodynamics to have charm, and character, and distinctive styling. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 seems like a fitting rejoinder.

Electrification hasn't turned out to be boring, of course. EVs can be faster and accelerate more aggressively than their gas counterparts; they can be smoother on the road and generally more refined. Even the concern that an electric driving experience would feel the same, regardless of make or model, has been upended: an electron may be an electron, yes, but how it's harnessed varies dramatically across the industry.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

EVs like the Rolls-Royce Spectre obviously have plenty of personality. Starting in the low-$40k ballpark, though, the 2023 Ioniq 6 demonstrates that you needn't spend half a million dollars to get something memorable.