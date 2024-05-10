10 Of The Top SUVs For Family Road Trips

SUVs have come a long way since their humble beginnings as utilitarian off-roaders. While their roots date back to the 20th century as station wagons with raised ground clearance, SUVs have evolved to incorporate truck and car elements. Over the years, SUVs have become the dominant force on the road, and their popularity can be attributed to several factors.

They offer the elevated driving position of a truck, providing a commanding view of the road and a sense of security. Their spacious interiors can comfortably accommodate five or more passengers, with plenty of room for camping gear, luggage, and roadside souvenirs. Modern SUVs aren't just trendy but ideal companions for family road trips.

Below, we explore SUVs with family road trip champion status. These are among the best SUVs that might make your next family road trip unforgettable. They perfectly blend fuel efficiency, safety, cargo space, adventure-ready style, and comfortable seating for all ages.