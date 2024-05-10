10 Of The Top SUVs For Family Road Trips
SUVs have come a long way since their humble beginnings as utilitarian off-roaders. While their roots date back to the 20th century as station wagons with raised ground clearance, SUVs have evolved to incorporate truck and car elements. Over the years, SUVs have become the dominant force on the road, and their popularity can be attributed to several factors.
They offer the elevated driving position of a truck, providing a commanding view of the road and a sense of security. Their spacious interiors can comfortably accommodate five or more passengers, with plenty of room for camping gear, luggage, and roadside souvenirs. Modern SUVs aren't just trendy but ideal companions for family road trips.
Below, we explore SUVs with family road trip champion status. These are among the best SUVs that might make your next family road trip unforgettable. They perfectly blend fuel efficiency, safety, cargo space, adventure-ready style, and comfortable seating for all ages.
Ford Expedition
The 2024 Ford Expedition is a full-size three-row SUV with a $55,525 starting price and 10 trims: XL STX, XLT, XLT Max, Limited, Limited Max, Timberline, King Ranch, King Ranch Max, Platinum, and Platinum Max. The entire lineup uses a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
In the XL STX and XLT trims, the engine produces 380 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. For the Limited, King Ranch, and Platinum trims, the performance increases to 400 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. The Timberline trim gets a high output tune, which helps it produce 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. Rear wheel drive is standard on all Expedition trims, except the Timberline, which features an intelligent four-wheel drive system. Fortunately, Ford also offers the intelligent four-wheel drive option in all trims.
With the EcoBoost powertrain, the Expedition has a fuel economy rating of 17 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined. In addition, the Expedition also has an impressive five-star NHTSA overall safety rating. The rating encompasses a five-star overall front rating, a five-star overall side rating, and a four-star rollover rating. Ford offers many standard features to enhance the Expedition's safety, including rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a 360-degree view camera, front-seat side impact airbags, and dual-stage front airbags.
Genesis GV80
The Genesis GV80 is one of the coolest SUVs of 2024, thanks to its athletic powertrain, three-row cabin, and a long list of luxury features. For the 2024 model year, the GV80 has a starting price of $57,700 and a selection of two powertrains. The base versions feature a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. Fortunately, Genesis offers a more powerful 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. Both engines pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels as standard.
While these engines aren't the most powerful in an SUV, they boast notable fuel economy ratings. The base four-cylinder GV80 has a fuel economy rating of 20 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. On the other hand, the V6 also has great fuel economy ratings of 18 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined.
In addition to its performance and fuel economy, the GV80 has a comfortable interior that can accommodate up to seven passengers. It boasts a passenger volume of 108.7 cu. ft and a cargo volume of 34.9 or 11.6 cu. ft behind the second or third rows. As for safety, the 2024 Genesis GV80 has a five-star NHTSA overall safety rating and plenty of standard features. They include blind spot monitoring, parking collision avoidance assist, remote smart parking assist, and surround view monitor. The GV80 also earns a Top Safety Pick+ IIHS rating thanks to these advanced safety features.
Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot is a three-row midsize SUV ideal for families thanks to its roomy cabin and great starting price of $37,090 for the 2024 model year. The Pilot lineup has six trims: LX, Sport, EX-L, TrailSport, Touring, and Elite. The lineup boasts a well-thought-out interior with plenty of legroom in the second and third rows — 40.8 and 32.5 inches, respectively. Honda also offers unique features like removable second-row middle seats and second-row captain's chairs on some trims.
Powering the Honda Pilot is a 3.5-liter V6 with 285 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission, powering the front wheels as standard. However, Honda also offers optional all-wheel drive on some trims. While this isn't the most powerful V6 in its class, the Pilot boasts an impressive fuel economy rating of 19 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined.
In addition, the Honda Pilot promises to offer its buyers additional peace of mind thanks to its standard Honda Sensing safety suite and driver assistance technologies. These include a blind spot information system, improved front side airbags, cross traffic monitor, and a next-generation front passenger airbag. Besides its impressive safety technology, the 2024 Honda Pilot has a respectable five-star NHTSA overall safety rating and an IIHS Top Safety Pick rating.
Hyundai Palisade
The Hyundai Palisade is the brand's largest SUV with three-row seating. While it shares its underpinnings with the Kia Telluride, the 2024 Hyundai Palisade offers a compelling balance of luxury and value, boasting a competitive $36,650 starting price that rises through its six trims: SE, SEL, XRT, Limited, Calligraphy, and Calligraphy Night. These models feature a high-class interior with spacious second and third rows. While the base version features a second-row bench seat, higher trims offer more comfortable captain's chairs.
However, despite the seating configuration, the rows have generous legroom, with the second and third rows boasting 42.4 and 31.4 inches, respectively. In addition, the Palisade offers a cargo capacity of 18 cu. ft behind the third row and 45.8 cu. ft behind the second row. All Palisade models use a 3.8-liter V6 with 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels, although an optional all-wheel drive configuration is available.
In its standard configuration, the Palisade has a fuel economy rating of 19 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. While not quite as efficient as the base Mazda CX-90, the Palisade is still a great vehicle for family road trips, managing a total range of 414 miles on a single tank. Additionally, the Palisade doesn't compromise when it comes to protecting its passengers. Safety technologies include rear-side impact airbags, forward collision avoidance assist, safe exit assist, reverse parking collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, and driver attention warning. Hyundai's enhanced safety measures help the Palisade earn an IIHS Top Safety Pick rating.
Kia Telluride
The 2024 Kia Telluride is a surprisingly capable midsize three-row SUV with an upscale interior, a low $36,190 starting price, and innovative tech. The 2024 Telluride has 10 trim options, all with a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 with 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering the front wheels as standard. Kia also offers optional all-wheel drive across the lineup.
While the Telluride isn't the most powerful midsize SUV, it boasts better fuel economy than some of its rivals. The base front-wheel-drive variant has a fuel economy rating of 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. Despite offering a better driving experience, the AWD variant has a lower rating of 18 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined.
In addition, the Telluride has many achievements, including an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating and a five-star NHTSA overall safety rating thanks to the Telluride's advanced technology and safety features. As standard, the Telluride offers buyers a surround-view monitor, blind spot view monitor, smart cruise control, rear cross-traffic avoidance assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, and lane following assist. Its upscale interior also has plenty of features, including a first-class second row with heated and ventilated captain's chairs.
Lincoln Aviator
The 2024 Lincoln Aviator is a three-row midsize luxury SUV that competes with models like the Genesis GV80. The 2024 Aviator has a slightly lower starting price of $53,340 for the base Premier trim, which has many standard features like automatic emergency braking, dynamic brake support, pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, and a rearview camera. While Lincoln only offers three Aviator trims – Premier, Reserve, and Black Label — the lineup uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. This helps make the Aviator one of the most powerful V6-powered luxury SUVs on the market.
The V6 pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels as standard. Fortunately, Lincoln also offers optional all-wheel drive. The standard drivetrain (RWD) delivers the best fuel economy figures: 18 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined. The all-wheel drive variants lag slightly behind, with 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined.
The Aviator also promises a safe cabin with dual-stage front airbags, side curtain airbags, front seat-mounted side impact airbags, a driver's knee airbag, and a glove box door integrated knee airbag. All these systems help it earn a five-star NHTSA overall safety rating. Furthermore, the Aviator's interior cocoons the occupants in luxury, boasting comfortable power-adjustable front seats, Lincoln soft-touch materials, heated first-row seats, and Lincoln's premium audio system.
Mazda CX-90
The CX-90 is Mazda's flagship three-row SUV built on the brand's all-new large platform. It boasts longer proportions, a refined interior, and potent powertrains. For the 2024 model year, the Mazda CX-90 has a $37,845 starting price and eight trims: Select, Preferred, Preferred Plus, Premium, Premium Plus, S, S Premium, and S Premium Plus. The CX-90 lineup offers a refined interior with up to eight-passenger capacity complemented by advanced technologies like blind spot monitoring, smart brake support, and radar cruise control. The CX-90 also includes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Powering the CX-90 lineup is an all-new mild hybrid 3.3 liter turbocharged inline-6 engine. The engine produces 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, giving the CX-90 a smooth driving experience. Thanks to the mild hybrid setup, the inline-six engine delivers better fuel economy than many of the CX-90's rivals, offering 24 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. Mazda also offers a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. These powertrains pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels.
While the powertrains help make the CX-90 ideal for long road trips, its impressive IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating gives buyers additional peace of mind.
Toyota Highlander
The Toyota Highlander is a three-row SUV with plenty of power, features, and a spacious interior. For the 2024 model year, the Highlander has a $39,270 starting price and 11 trims, six of which are hybrids. The 2024 Toyota Highlander has a spacious interior with enough space to seat up to eight. This family-friendly interior boasts features like standard reclining second and third-row seats and five USB charge ports.
Toyota also equips all Highlander trims with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ (TSS 2.5+), which features automatic high beams, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, and pre-collision pedestrian detection. Toyota's safety approach enables the Highlander to get an IIHS Top Safety Pick rating and a five-star NHTSA overall safety rating.
In addition, the 2024 Highlander has two powertrains. The base variants use a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 265 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering the front wheels as standard or the optional all-wheel drive. The hybrid versions boast a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors, producing 243 combined hp. While both powertrains are fuel efficient, the hybrid versions have the best fuel economy rating of 36 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 36 mpg combined.
Volkswagen Atlas
The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is a family-friendly three-row midsize SUV with a starting price of $37,995. While rivals like the Telluride and Aviator boast a V6 powertrain, the Volkswagen Atlas uses a potent turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Despite being a four-cylinder, the engine produces 269 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission powering the front or all four wheels depending on the trim.
A perk of using the four-cylinder engine is better fuel economy than its rivals. The base Volkswagen Atlas has an impressive fuel economy rating of 20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined. Opting for 4Motion all-wheel drive slightly lowers the economy to 18 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined. For the 2024 model year, the Atlas has six trims: SE, SE with Technology, Peak Edition SE with Technology, SEL, Peak Edition SEL, and SEL Premium R-Line.
The Atlas lineup boasts a decent selection of tech features, including adaptive cruise control, six USB-C ports, keyless access, wireless charging, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, and an advanced airbag protection system. Volkswagen's advanced safety features and the MQB chassis architecture help the Atlas net a five-star NHTSA overall safety rating and an IIHS Top Safety Pick rating.
Volvo XC90
The 2024 Volvo XC90 is a midsize luxury SUV rivaling the Lincoln Aviator and Genesis GV80. It is in the ninth year of its second generation, commanding a $56,600 starting price and offering three trims: Core, Plus, and Ultimate. It's Volvo's flagship SUV uses the Scalable Product Architecture, the brand's modular product platform for 60- and 90-Series cars. Like its siblings, the XC90 carries the brand's design language with its key features, including the iconic Thor's Hammer headlights. The interior offers a balanced environment with plenty of high-end materials, and is available in various configurations, including five-, six-, or seven-seat options.
The XC90 lineup has two powertrains, the B5 and B6. These are 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines with impressive fuel economy and reasonable performance. Volvo mates these powertrains with a 48-volt electric motor, which helps boost fuel efficiency and offers smooth acceleration. These powertrains pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels. The base B5 powertrain is the least powerful, producing 247 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. However, it boasts the best fuel economy of 22 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 24 mpg combined.
Volvo offers a plug-in hybrid option, the XC90 Recharge, for better performance and fuel economy. This version boasts the T8 powertrain, which pairs the four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce 455 hp. With this powertrain, the XC90 Recharge delivers the best fuel economy rating of 27 mpg combined on gasoline only and 58 MPGe combined. In addition to its impressive fuel economy, the XC90 boasts a five-star NHTSA overall safety rating and an IIHS Top Safety Pick rating.
Methodology
To identify the best SUVs for family adventures, we've considered various factors essential for a safe and comfortable journey. We've selected these SUVs based on family needs, comfort, safety features, entertainment options, budgets, and efficiency. We've also utilized data from the U.S. Department of Energy to assess each SUV's fuel efficiency.
Since family safety is paramount, we've evaluated safety ratings from highly respected resources: the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). We've also combed through manufacturer's websites to gather additional information like detailed specifications, prices, and features that could contribute to a smoother and safer ride. Combining data from these reliable sources has helped us curate a list of SUVs that suit families embarking on road trips.