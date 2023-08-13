2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge Review: Plug-In Hybrid Luxury SUV Still Holds A Wildcard

The XC90 marked a turning point for Volvo back in 2015, and the 2023 XC90 Recharge is arguably the three-row SUV's "final boss" form. Promising a blend of Scandinavian comfort, plug-in hybrid electrification, and genuine performance, for the moment this "Ultimate" trim family hauler is the flagship of the automaker's line-up.

Volvo's big, all-electric SUV is coming, of course. The 2024 EX90 is expected to launch in 2024, joining rather than replacing the XC90. It'll have seating for up to seven, up to 400 miles of range from a 111 kWh battery, and introduce an uptick in driver assistance tech from embedded sensors like lidar.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Eventually, Volvo plans to go all-electric across its lineup. Even today, every one of its current models is electrified in some way, though that includes 48V mild hybrids. Still, with many people not yet in a position to consider a full EV, an XC90 Recharge delivers many of the benefits we've come to expect from plug-in hybrids.