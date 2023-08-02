5 Reasons To Buy A Plug-In Hybrid (And 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't)

Electric cars may be the future of transportation, but that doesn't mean going battery-electric is right for every driver today. While there's an understandable appeal in never having to stop at a gas station again, not everyone is quite ready to switch. That can make plug-in hybrids — or PHEVs — very appealing.

Effectively, a plug-in hybrid combines both an internal combustion engine with a battery and at least one electric motor. Unlike a mild hybrid, they support being recharged from an external source. However, unlike a full EV, if the battery runs down then the gas engine can kick in and keep you moving.

Exactly how those two power sources combine varies according to individual manufacturers and vehicles. In some PHEVs, for example, the front wheels are powered by the gas engine while the rear wheels are powered by the electric motor. In other cars, the gas engine acts mainly as a mobile generator, with the electric motors responsible for keeping the PHEV moving.

Either way, a PHEV can make a lot of sense for drivers wanting some of the advantages of electrification, though that's not to say they're the perfect choice for everyone.