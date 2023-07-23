2023 Kia Niro PHEV Review: Going Electric, Gradually

The plug-in hybrid is the unsung hero of the path to electrification. Yes, most automakers have pledged vocally to a fully-electric future, but industry ambition isn't necessarily reflected by driver intent. The convenience and familiarity of gas stations, plus the price premium battery electric vehicles still command, means internal combustion isn't going anywhere for a while.

The 2023 Kia Niro PHEV doesn't want to convince you otherwise. Instead, its plug-in hybrid drivetrain aims to play nice with whatever your electric comfort levels might be right now. Charge it up, and there's around 34 miles of EV range to play with: almost enough, notably, to cover the daily miles driven by the average U.S. driver.

Skip the charger, however, and Kia's frugal gas engine will keep you moving. With pricing kicking off at $33,840 (plus $1,295 destination) for the EX, or $39,490 (plus destination) for the SX Touring trim you see here, the best of both worlds needn't break the bank, either.