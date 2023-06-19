2023 Kia Niro Hybrid Review: Economy Without Effort

There is a good argument that every car would benefit from being electrified, and the 2023 Kia Niro HEV does nothing to undermine it. After all, while the auto industry may be headed toward a fully-electric future, right now there are plenty of people for whom going EV-only simply isn't practical. Whether that's down to charging access, cost, or range, there are plenty of reasons why the combination of gas and electric makes the most sense.

In the case of the Niro HEV, this mild hybrid builds its case around efficiency. No messing with chargers: for better or worse, you'll still be visiting the gas station. Kia's promise, though, is that you may not need to do so quite as often as in other, non-electrified cars while enjoying features more commonly found in much more expensive models.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

2023 Niro HEV ownership kicks off at just $26,590 (plus a hefty $1,325 destination) for the base LX trim. The SX Touring you see here starts at $34,890 (plus destination).