Electric Car Range Anxiety Explained: What It Is And How To Avoid It

For many people, buying one of the best electric cars is exciting because you no longer have to pay for gas. However, that can create anxiety among owners as running out of a charge on a highway will almost always result in having to call a tow truck. Currently, EV stations to juice up an electric vehicle aren't nearly as prevalent as gas stations, but we're getting there.

There has been some progress made to help alleviate some of these fears, but there's still a thought in the back of many drivers' minds that they'll be stranded on a freeway. However, these aren't totally unfounded fears, and officials are clear that more has to be done to ensure it doesn't happen. This includes adding more charging stations, including several installed alongside major highways. We're not quite there yet, but things could look very different in a few years and electric car range anxiety could be behind us.