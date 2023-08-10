The Volvo V60 Cross Country Could Be The Perfect EV, Only Nobody Would Buy It

Volvo's willingness to keep offering wagons to an American audience obstinately reluctant to purchase them is the best sort of stubborn. Just how long it'll continue remains to be seen, but for the moment it's variants like the 2023 V60 Cross Country which arguably burn the brightest torch in the U.S. Not least because that Cross Country badge means it straddles the wagon and SUV segments. Ironically, making it all-electric would only improve things, but it's not clear whether Volvo — or the driving public — has the appetite for that.

Aesthetically, it's hard not to be swayed by Volvo's design. The V60 may not have quite the lengthy proportions of the bigger V90, but details like the Thor's hammer headlamps, wide and chrome-toothed grille, and sculpted rear arches still look fresh. Volvo eschews the usual chrome detailing, giving the Cross Country's windows and other exterior elements gloss black trim instead.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The result is shark-like and elegant, made more youthful and elevated — quite literally — by the off-road-ready suspension, 18- or 19-inch wheels, and extra body cladding. Open your mind to the idea that an SUV or truck isn't the only option for either busy families or weekend adventurers, and there's a whole lot here to appeal. You just have to wonder how much longer it'll last.