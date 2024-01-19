5 Of The Coolest SUVs To Be Excited About In 2024
Over the years, SUVs have taken over the automotive world as North America's most popular vehicle segment. The competition is fierce, and each major car manufacturer tries to one-up its rivals in the SUV scene by offering exciting new features each year.
The year 2023 was jam-packed with a plethora of exciting SUVs. From the eight-seater family hauler Kia Telluride, which made it in our list of the 10 best cars of 2023, to Ferrari's first SUV, the Purosangue, buyers had a wide range of options to choose from.
Similar to the previous year, 2024 is a promising year for the automotive industry. Again, one of the markets most car brands have heavily invested in this year is the SUV segment. While there are many models that offer a lot of value for relatively affordable price tags, we're mostly excited about what companies can offer when they push the limits of performance and luxury. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the coolest SUVs in 2024.
Land Rover Range Rover
One of the most iconic nameplates in the luxury SUV segment, the Land Rover Range Rover comes in hot for the 2024 model year. Although the fifth generation of the Range Rover came out less than three years ago, Land Rover has already made noticeable performance upgrades for the 2024 lineup. The P550e Trim that replaces the P440e for 2023 now comes with an upgraded plug-in-hybrid powertrain that puts out 542 horsepower. Moreover, the V8 engine in the top-spec SV trim now boasts 606 horsepower.
Per usual, Land Lover offers nothing but premium-quality materials for the cabin. The 2024 Range Rover's interior is filled with rich leather and woodwork. However, owners looking for more sustainable materials can now spec their Range Rover with wool or other textiles to replace the leather. Also, Land Rover allows owners to choose between four, five, or seven seats for the interior.
The Range Rover comes in six different trims. The base P400 SE model starts at roughly $109,000, whereas the highest trim, dubbed the "Caramel Edition," goes for as much as $371,475.
Mercedes GLS-Class
The German automaker Mercedes is well known for delivering luxury and performance in one package. Its flagship SUV, the GLS, is one of the most popular luxury SUVs in the market. Even without AMG or Maybach badging, the 2024 GLS is still an expensive vehicle.
Compared to the previous year, the 2024 Mercedes GLS comes with a styling refresh and offers new color schemes for the interior. Also new for the 2024 model year, models packing the V8 powertrain now can be optioned with the new Off-Road Engineering Package. Models specced this package will feature underbody protection and an upgraded air suspension that raises the vehicle by 1.2 inches for better ground clearance.
Starting at roughly $88,000, the turbocharged inline-six in the 2024 GLS450 offers 375 horsepower, about 13 HP more than the previous model year. On the other hand, the GLS580 comes with a smooth bi-turbo V8 that packs 510 horsepower at the cost of $113,150.
For about $150,000, you can get a Mercedes-AMG GLS63 that packs even more power. The 603-horsepower output comes from paring the same V8 in the previous model with electric motors. If lavishness is your priority, you can go for the ultra-luxury 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS. The hybrid layout in this SUV makes 550 HP, which is less than the AMG model but spoils the passengers with comfort and richness. The price tag for a 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS sits at $175,500.
Porsche Macan
Although Porsche hasn't made any significant changes for the 2024 model year, the Macan is nonetheless a worthy SUV that we cannot neglect. Since its debut in 2014, Macan has set the bar for what a driver-oriented, nimble SUV can be. The Macan's chassis is tuned specifically for performance rather than hauling luggage, making its handling and ability to cut corners unmatched compared to other SUVs in its class.
Although the Macan focuses on delivering a sporty driving experience, that doesn't mean the driver has to make any compromises in terms of comfort and premium-quality materials when stepping into the cabin. Porsche is happy to upgrade the interior with luxury and comfort touches as long as you're willing to pay. The all-leather package, for instance, costs $2,230 over the standard interior package.
Similar to the previous model year, the 2024 Porsche Macan comes in four trims. The base and the T trims feature a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain that produces 261 horsepower. Though it doesn't sound much, the Macan's light weight makes up for a decent power-to-weight ratio.
However, if you want more power, you can opt for the 2024 Macan S, which features a twin-turbo V6 under the hood that packs 375 horsepower. The price tag for the S trim starts at about $74,000, about $11,500 more than the base trim. Ultimately, you can go for the top-of-the-line Macan GTS that delivers 434 horsepower, motivating the SUV to run 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.
Lotus Eletre
We cannot talk about cool SUVs of 2024 without mentioning at least one EV. And this year, Lotus is turning many heads by entering the compact SUV market. Lotus' latest creation, the Eletre, is an all-electric high-performance SUV with a long list of promising features.
Compared to other Lotus models, the Eletre features an impressively high-quality and luxurious interior and an interesting set of materials, including microfiber, stitched leather, and milled bronze accents across the cabin. Moreover, owners can choose from a regular five-seater configuration or a four-seater one with bucket seats in the second.
Arguably, the most impressive aspect of the Eletre is its power output. Coming in three trims, the Base model comes with a dual-motor AWD layout that delivers as much as 603 horsepower. If that doesn't impress you, Lotus offers the R trim that boasts a whopping 905 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful SUVs on the market. The Car and Driver magazine estimates that the price for a base model Lotus Eletre starts at $115,000, while the highest trim can cost as much as $155,000.
Genesis GV80
Last but not least, the Korean automaker Genesis makes it to the list for delivering a reasonably-priced mid-size luxury SUV, the GV80. In recent years, Genesis has gained a lot of popularity for offering luxurious sedans and SUVs for a fraction of what German automakers like BMW and Mercedes charge for its luxury vehicles.
With eight different trims, Genesis offers a wide range of options and features for buyers to choose from. The base 2.5T GV80 is priced at roughly $58,000, while the highest 3.5T Prestige Signature model can cost over $83,000. All trims come standard with a bunch of comfort and tech features, including a gigantic 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated front seats, and wireless charging for your smartphone. Also, AWD is the standard for all models.
Genesis offers two powertrain options. The standard turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder packs 300 horsepower, whereas the twin-turbo 3.5L V6 can deliver 75 HP more. With the V6 engine, you can expect the GV80 to sprint from idle to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds.