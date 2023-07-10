2024 Lotus Eletre First Drive: Electric SUV Has An Eye On The Future

Yes, it's a pretty big departure from the company's past products, and there isn't much of a visual resemblance linking the Eletre to other Lotuses, either. The styling is bold, to say the least, and I think it works a lot better in vibrant colors like my test car's yellow. There are scoops and ducts everywhere, but everything works to make the Eletre as aerodynamic as possible. With a drag coefficient of 0.26, the Eletre is one of the world's most slippery SUVs.

Aiding that are 22-inch aero wheels, which you can see on this test car, finished in black with some faux carbon fiber trim. Larger 23-inch wheels are optional, which totally seem like overkill, and base 20s are available, as well. But I think the 22s strike a good balance with the overall shape of the Eletre. Just maybe don't get these black ones. There are better-looking silver options in Lotus' catalog.

Being an SUV, the Eletre has 7.6 inches of ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive, though the latter part really just refers to the EV's dual-motor powertrain. There's lots of space for hauling, with a maximum of 54.1 cubic feet in back if you fold the rear seats flat, and a tiny little frunk up front can carry an extra 1.6 cubic feet of stuff, too.