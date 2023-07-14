2024 Volkswagen Atlas First Drive: Dancing To Music No One Else Can Hear

There are few parts of America more idyllic and nostalgic than the Catskills of upstate New York — think "Dirty Dancing," for example. That's why it seemed so fitting that Volkswagen chose this location for our test drive of the refreshed 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport.

A few years ago, Volkswagen set a dreamy, blurry, optimistic Atlas commercial to Simon & Garfunkel's "America" — it was lovely, reminiscent of VW commercials from what I consider the prime watercooled era, and reminded me of camping as a child in my dad's Vanagon (which, given my parents' proclivities, was probably closer to the Simon & Garfunkel vision than I had context for at the time). The commercial vanished after I saw it only a few times and VW hasn't done any ads that are nearly as cool since, which I thought at the time was a shame.

It's exactly what this midsize crossover is meant for: it's not the most efficient or most practical amongst its contemporaries, but it scratches that itch for just, like, wanting things to be good. Or even great. This midsize crossover was designed for the American market, is built in America, and represents VW's investment in wanting to be here. That isn't necessarily what makes it worth buying, but it's a vibe that some others just don't have.