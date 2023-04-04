2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition Gives Big SUV A Rugged Makeover

Volkswagen may be heading upmarket with its 2024 Atlas and Atlas Sport SUVs, but a new trim unveiled at the New York International Auto Show shows off an option more suited to offroading. Standing on the summit of the VW sports utility mountain is the Atlas' "Peak Edition" trim. While we don't yet know how the vehicle will "peak" in terms of performance, we do know it will come with special wheels, " all-terrain tires," "signature" interior design, and more "rugged" bodywork.

Volkswagen

The Peak Edition stands out. Its underbody is silver, while bold "blackout" cladding features prominently around the outside. Look at it from the front, and you'll see a "gloss-black 'X' design element" taking up most of the real estate on the vehicle's face. A blacked-out grille forms the centerpiece and is broken up by two chrome strips that pop out against the black background.

This theme continues with the side sills, also in black and silver, and carries through to the back. At the rear, you will see chrome exhaust bezels paired with a black and silver diffuser. The tailgate strip, roof rack, wheel arches, window surround, and mirror caps are black. Orange and black Peak Edition logos feature on the vehicle's flanks, and its 18" chrome wheels sport a set of 55/60 all-terrain tires.

For paint colors for the rest of the exterior, you can pick between Avocado Green and Pure Grey. Both are making their Atlas debut on the Peak Edition.