The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas And Atlas Cross Sport Are Going Upscale

It may have started as a "people's" car, but in recent years, Volkswagen has been about as middle of the road as you can get. Special editions aside, their hatchbacks are usually slightly better than those produced by likes of Vauxhall and Peugeot — with a higher price tag to match. At the other end of the spectrum, the Passat is a very comfortable car.

But if you want a higher-end version of that exact same car, you need to pay a visit to another manufacturer operating under the VW umbrella — Audi. So that's where Volkswagen's been; operating in the area between luxury and value. VW has been providing good cars to a large portion of the market, but next year, things are set to change.

With the release of the new Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen has set its sights upmarket. We can expect premium fittings and fixtures, along with the improved performance you would expect from a high-end SUV. On top of all this, VW's driver assistance technology has a part to play.

According to Volkswagen, the Atlas is the "first modern Volkswagen designed, engineered, and produced specifically for American buyers." Americans finally get one back after missing out on a number of highly anticipated releases from European manufacturers over the years. Revealed at the Chicago Auto Show, VW hopes to build on the Atlas' success by taking the vehicle to the next level.