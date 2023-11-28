2024 Hyundai Santa Fe First Drive: Three-Row SUV Gets A Striking Style Upgrade

Boxy good looks definitely give the impression that the Santa Fe is a large SUV, though it's actually not much bigger than its predecessor. Measuring in at 190.2 inches long, 74.8 inches wide and 67.7 inches tall, the new Santa Fe is only 1.8 inches longer and 1.4 inches taller than the outgoing model, and exactly the same width.

There's added cargo capacity inside the Santa Fe as a result of this slight embiggening, with 40.5 cubic feet of space behind the second row. Hyundai touts a liftgate opening width of 50.2 inches, as well, which is 5.7 inches larger than the outgoing Santa Fe. Very helpful for all those inevitable Ikea and Costco runs.

There'll be a whole mess of trim levels offered Stateside, with wheels ranging in size from 18 to 21 inches. The smaller ones are what you see on this test car, and while the design is cool and modern, you really need the bigger wheels to fill out those generous wells. U.S.-spec models will have tinted rear windows, too, so don't be fooled by the Korean-market SUV in these photos. All those awesome LED lights will come to the US, though, as well.