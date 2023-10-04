2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid Review: A Capable, Complicated Answer To Going Electric

When it comes to electrification, Kia is covering its bases. Though the automaker isn't short on full EVs — the Niro EV and EV6 are available now, with the EV9 fast approaching — it also has a line-up peppered with mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of gasoline models. The 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid is perhaps the perfect example.

While a blend of gas and electric power is viewed in many quarters as a transitionary stepping-stone to the true future of zero-emissions motoring, that prognostication beyond the gas pump isn't necessarily where every new car buyer finds themselves today. For some, it's the cost of an EV that counts them out of contention; for others, concern around charging — whether at home or on the road — is the dealbreaker.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Or, simply, there may not be an entirely electric version of the car you need. Say, for instance, you require 6+ seats of transportation, an area where BEV options still look fairly spartan. What's there to do if you want to help save the planet, save some money, and still load up on every family member?