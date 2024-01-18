2024 Kia EV9 First Drive: 3-Row Electric SUV Asks Tough Questions About Range & Price

When Kia showed off the new EV9 this past summer at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering, a big, boxy electric SUV looked entirely out of place in a show dedicated to swooping, stunning seven and eight-figure supercars. Maybe a concept from Genesis might have fit in better, yet the EV9 undoubtedly leant a new presence to the event and, after all, even supercar and hypercar owners need to haul around the family every now and then.

In an similarly fitting introduction to the EV9, my first experience with the new SUV came when a Kia rep chauffeured me to the Auberge hotel in Napa, California. OEMs typically don't pick up journalists in the exact make and model they will test the following day, but as I sat resplendent in the reclining rear captain's chair, I imagined the life of a Bugatti Mistral or Bentley Bacalar owner on the way to a swanky restaurant or automotive auction.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Even though the EV9 definitely steps upmarket for Kia—almost to Genesis territory, in fact—that kind of use seems unlikely. Instead, with this full-size three-row, Kia aims to lure tentative buyers into the electric revolution with the first real EV offering that can compete across a wider swath of American SUV buyers.