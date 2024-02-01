2025 Ford Explorer Resists Going Electric, But Makes Up For It By Adding A Big Feature
The new 2025 Ford Explorer is here, and it offers a number of features that contemporary three-row SUV buyers will enjoy, like power-adjustable and heated front seats, eight USB ports all around the cabin, an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the powertrain end, the upgraded Ford Explorer ST pumps out 400 horsepower from its 3-liter EcoBoost powertrain.
Interior creature comforts and bumps in horsepower are expected in model refreshes. However, Ford added a feature that's a little head-scratching (although not unwelcome), especially considering the fact that the automaker axed any hybrid or otherwise electrified versions a while ago. That feature is BlueCruise, the Ford's Level 2 driver assistance system that touts itself as "hands-free" on certain stretches of pavement. SlashGear reviewed the feature on a Mustang Mach-E last year.
Before now, the only Ford vehicles available with BlueCruise were the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and certain versions of the F-150 and Expedition. All the vehicles listed are either electric, like the Mustang Mach-E and Lightning, legendaryally popular, like the F-150, or luxurious, like the Expedition. Lincoln only offers BlueCruise on the Corsair and Navigator.
A hands-free driving Explorer
Ford's introduction of BlueCruise as a non-luxury and non-electrified car is somewhat surprising from a timing perspective, given the proliferation of anything and everything electric. But it isn't necessarily wholly unexpected. The Explorer, one of Ford's most well-known models, was bound to get BlueCruise somewhere down the line.
As for pricing, the base Active trim starts at $39,625 before destination charges. But the BlueCruise available ST-Line starts at $44,385, and a one-year BlueCruise plan adds $700 to the price tag. Platinum Explorers will set you back $51,525, and the ST carries a price of $55,205. All trims are available to order today.
The addition of BlueCruise to a family SUV like Explorer may not be the very first instance of hands-free driving for the masses, however it's a huge step in that direction. Now, the only leap Ford has to make is making the hybrid or future electric models refined and commercially viable enough to produce for regular customers. But that might be a while.