2025 Ford Explorer Resists Going Electric, But Makes Up For It By Adding A Big Feature

The new 2025 Ford Explorer is here, and it offers a number of features that contemporary three-row SUV buyers will enjoy, like power-adjustable and heated front seats, eight USB ports all around the cabin, an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the powertrain end, the upgraded Ford Explorer ST pumps out 400 horsepower from its 3-liter EcoBoost powertrain.

Interior creature comforts and bumps in horsepower are expected in model refreshes. However, Ford added a feature that's a little head-scratching (although not unwelcome), especially considering the fact that the automaker axed any hybrid or otherwise electrified versions a while ago. That feature is BlueCruise, the Ford's Level 2 driver assistance system that touts itself as "hands-free" on certain stretches of pavement. SlashGear reviewed the feature on a Mustang Mach-E last year.

Before now, the only Ford vehicles available with BlueCruise were the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and certain versions of the F-150 and Expedition. All the vehicles listed are either electric, like the Mustang Mach-E and Lightning, legendaryally popular, like the F-150, or luxurious, like the Expedition. Lincoln only offers BlueCruise on the Corsair and Navigator.