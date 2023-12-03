Here's Why We Won't See A 2024 Ford Explorer Hybrid

However, if you happen to be part of vehicle procurement for a law enforcement agency, Ford will be offering hybrid versions of the Ford Police Interceptor (which is essentially a slightly more specialized, beefier Explorer). The Ford Police Interceptor, which hasn't been updated in any significant way since 2020, offers the same horsepower ratings as the civilian model.

According to Ford, hybrid powertrain technology lends itself well to police duty. A regular car doesn't come equipped with all manner of lighting and surveillance tech that a police interceptor needs. Such systems strain the battery and require the engine to idle for long periods of time during periods of inactivity. Hybrid Ford Interceptors don't suffer that problem as the hybrid system bears that heavy electrical burden. A regular Ford Explorer may only need to run a PA system or extra lights and a computer once (or never) during its life. For Interceptors, it needs to do that all day, every day.

In the same statement to Green Car Reports, Mike Levine also noted that the non-hybrid powertrains for the Explorer, the EcoBoost four-cylinder and EcoBoost V6 were far more popular than the eco-friendly hybrid option anyway. It likely wasn't long for this world in the first place.