Are Teslas The Ideal Choice For Police Departments? The Pros And Cons

The charging time required to return an EV with a depleted battery to the field is often fairly quick. With a Level 240 Volt 2 charger running on DC power, a battery can be returned to around 80% in less than half an hour. But this assumes that a department thinking of making the switch to an electrified fleet has access to this type of fast-charging infrastructure or is planning to install it. Similarly, community resources can support charging requirements, but the same concerns over existing resources or imminent installation plans remain. Not every location will be able to support the charging needs of the police force, and others won't have the budget to purchase both new vehicles and the requisite equipment to keep them in the field without lengthy charging stops.

On another level, Teslas, or any other EVs as a primary vehicle in the fleet of a police force may be hindered by the typical usage of officers. EV batteries can offer lengthy ranges, but for those who patrol hundreds of miles at a time or routinely engage in quick acceleration to chase down traffic violators (like State Troopers), it still may not be enough to cover the demands of the job. The main issue here is that officers should never be caught in a pursuit with a low tank (or battery) and strict refueling guidelines are therefore mandated by departments across the country. A necessary return to the station to recharge the patrol car's battery midway through an officer's shift is probably not feasible. Unsurprisingly, EV adoption may be immensely beneficial to some and a definite no-go for others.