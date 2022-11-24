The Forgotten Ford Explorer Surf Truck Built For The Beach

If at first glance, you think this Ford concept Explorer from 1990 belongs in the garage at Barbie's Beach Bungalow, you would not be wrong. It's so rad(ical) because it unabashedly embraces the era's vibe for all its worth. So what was Ford thinking?

Over the years, Ford has designed and built hundreds (if not thousands) of concept cars that only made it as far as a one-off display at a car show. The whole point is to provide an idea that something — from advanced high-tech doodads to wild and crazy styling — can actually be made into a functional ride the public will like and the automaker can produce. Many concept cars never make it past this phase, however, and are either destroyed, displayed at a car museum, or sold to a car collector for a pretty penny.

Throughout most of the 1980s, car companies were producing boxy beasts of burden. As Motor Trend put it, they "brought us some real crap." As the dawning of a new decade approached, Ford wanted to shake things up, so it reached into its bag of tricks and took a radical, bold approach with a new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) — the Explorer.

The first one rolled off the production floor in 1991, and alongside the Jeep Grand Cherokee, are credited with spurring the "modern SUV craze." These newfangled vehicles would soon make us forget about the stodgy family truckster station wagons that had come before.