The Panamericana Is The Strangest Porsche Concept Ever Built

The Cayenne may have been the first production SUV Porsche churned out in 2002, but it wasn't the first off-road Porsche created. That distinction goes to the Panamericana, a concept SUV the company built as a gift for Ferry Porsche's 80th birthday in 1989.

It's might seem an odd gift for an octogenarian, but it was meant more as an idea for what the future of Porsche could be as opposed to something the man would actually drive. Essentially, it looks like a 911 mated with a dune buggy, and that's exactly what Porsche was going for.

The initial technical aspects of the vehicle came from Dr. Ulrich Bez, head of development at Porsche at the time. Bez would go on to design the Porsche 993, head the department at BMW that came up with the Z-series, and become CEO of Aston Martin. Harm Lagaay, known for his work on BMW's Z1, commissioned the project and asked his design team to submit drafts of the concept 911 SUV. The final draft came from Steve Murkett, who would later work on two other projects at Porsche, the Cayenne, and Panamera.

Interestingly, the car's name was inspired by a Mexican road race that was part Le Mans endurance run, part Dakar Rally, and all Cannonball Run. "La Carrera Panamericana" took place on Mexico's open, public roads, with one simple rule: the first car to cross the finish line won.