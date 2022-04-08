The Most Iconic Porsches In Racing History

With just 90 built between 1953 and '56, the 550 is among the rarest Porsches ever made. It was also the brand's first purpose-built race car, using an aluminum body and steel tube frame (via RM Sotheby's). From the production 356, it inherited an air-cooled 1.5L boxer four-cylinder, first derived from the Volkswagen Beetle. This engine was upgraded with dual overhead camshafts, upping horsepower to 110, plenty for its light 1,200 pound chassis (via Type 550). It was also fitted with a dry-sump oil system to keep the engine running through long endurance races.

The 550 ran events at Le Mans, as well as Italy's Mille Miglia road rally. The car is known for winning a class victory at the 1954 Carrera Panamericana, which stretched nearly 2,000 miles across Mexico. Since then, the Carrera name has been branded on many Porsche sports car models, starting with a dual-cam version of the 356 (via Bonhams).

Massimo Campanari/Shutterstock

One notable racer of the 550 is Ken Miles, who would go on to be a prominent figure in Ford and Shelby racing (via Motorsport). Another car was owned by famed actor James Dean, whose life tragically ended while driving it to a track event in 1955. The vehicle was reportedly traveling down the California highway at 85 miles per hour when an oncoming car made a sudden left turn. The two collided, and Dean died at the scene. The Porsche was totaled, and its remains have since gone missing (via Hagerty).